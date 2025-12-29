No. 2 Michigan hosts Johnson and McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 3-1 Southland) at Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 3-1 Southland) at Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -23.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on No. 2 Michigan after Larry Johnson scored 22 points in McNeese’s 78-68 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Wolverines are 5-0 on their home court. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 95.4 points and is shooting 53.1%.

The Cowboys have gone 2-2 away from home. McNeese is the best team in the Southland allowing only 65.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Michigan scores 95.4 points, 29.8 more per game than the 65.6 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey McKenney averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 59.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cowboys. Jovohn Garcia is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 92.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 86.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.