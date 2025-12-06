No. 19 Texas Tech takes on LSU

LSU Tigers (8-0) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU and…

LSU Tigers (8-0) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and No. 19 Texas Tech square off in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Raiders are 6-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Tigers have an 8-0 record in non-conference games. LSU ranks third in college basketball with 30.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 6.8.

Texas Tech averages 81.4 points, 13.0 more per game than the 68.4 LSU allows. LSU averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is shooting 54.1% and averaging 22.1 points for the Red Raiders. Donovan Atwell is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers.

Max Mackinnon is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.9 points. Michael Nwoko is averaging 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.

