No. 19 Tennessee hosts South Carolina State following Johnson’s 23-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at Tennessee Volunteers (9-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits No. 19 Tennessee after Jayden Johnson scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 95-70 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Volunteers are 7-0 in home games. Tennessee is 8-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 0-11 on the road. South Carolina State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee is shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 49.2% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs. Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

