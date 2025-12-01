No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats host No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5;…

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky faces No. 16 North Carolina.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC in rebounding with 42.3 rebounds. Malachi Moreno leads the Wildcats with 7.6 boards.

The Tar Heels play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. North Carolina averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per game.

Kentucky scores 89.9 points, 24.2 more per game than the 65.7 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Chandler averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc. Denzel Aberdeen is shooting 53.0% and averaging 14.0 points.

Caleb Wilson is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.