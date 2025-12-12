No. 19 Kansas visits NC State after White’s 20-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) at NC State Wolfpack (7-3)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kansas faces NC State after Tre White scored 20 points in Kansas’ 80-60 victory over the Missouri Tigers.
The Wolfpack have gone 6-0 at home. NC State is third in the ACC scoring 88.8 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.
The Jayhawks have gone 0-1 away from home. Kansas is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.
NC State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wolfpack. Quadir Copeland is averaging 14.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 60.8%.
Flory Bidunga is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks. White is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
