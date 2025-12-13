No. 18 Tennessee takes home win streak into matchup with Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (7-4) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (6-2) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee will…

Winthrop Eagles (7-4) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (6-2)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Lady Volunteers face Winthrop.

The Lady Volunteers have gone 3-0 at home. Tennessee averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Tennessee averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janiah Barker is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lady Volunteers. Nya Robertson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Mya Pierfax is scoring 14.5 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles. Amourie Porter is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games.

___

