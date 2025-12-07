No. 18 Notre Dame women topple Florida State 93-58 in ACC opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cassandre Prosper scored 21 points, Malaya Cowles had a double-double off the bench, and No. 18…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cassandre Prosper scored 21 points, Malaya Cowles had a double-double off the bench, and No. 18 Notre Dame defeated Florida State 93-58 on Sunday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Cowles, a senior, had 14 points and 13 rebounds for her first double-double since she was a freshman at Wake Forest. Iyana Moore scored 19 points and Hannah Hidalgo had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2). Gisela Sanchez contributed 12 points.

Allie Kubek scored 16 points, Emma Risch 12 and Pania Davis 10 for Florida State (4-7).

After scoring the first 20 points of the game Notre Dame didn’t lead by 20 again until late in the third quarter. The Fighting Irish scored the last five points of the third to lead 65-42 and added the first eight points of the fourth quarter. Notre Dame scored 52 points in the second half, shooting 58%.

Notre Dame’s 20-0 run in the first quarter came on 9-for-14 shooting. The Irish led 25-11 after one quarter.

Both teams had a 12-0 run in the second quarter and Notre Dame led 41-27 at halftime.

Notre Dame: The Irish host Morehead State on Thursday.

Florida State: College of Charleston visits on Sunday.

