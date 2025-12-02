No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats host No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5;…

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kentucky hosts No. 16 North Carolina.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Kentucky is 5-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tar Heels play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. North Carolina is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Kentucky averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denzel Aberdeen is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Collin Chandler is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Luka Bogavac averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Caleb Wilson is averaging 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.