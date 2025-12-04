No. 18 Kentucky takes on No. 11 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kentucky faces No.…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (5-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kentucky faces No. 11 Gonzaga in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Wildcats have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Kentucky is the best team in the SEC in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in non-conference play. Gonzaga averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Kentucky scores 86.6 points, 19.6 more per game than the 67.0 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 27.2 more points per game (90.8) than Kentucky allows (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Chandler averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Denzel Aberdeen is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.5 points.

Adam Miller averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Braden Huff is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.