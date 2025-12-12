No. 18 Florida squares off against George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-3) vs. Florida Gators (5-4) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and No.…

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-3) vs. Florida Gators (5-4)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and No. 18 Florida square off in Sunrise, Florida.

The Gators have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Florida is the SEC leader with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 3.9.

The Revolutionaries have an 8-3 record against non-conference oppponents. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 7.5.

Florida scores 82.2 points, 7.0 more per game than the 75.2 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 16.0 more points per game (88.4) than Florida gives up (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 9.2 points.

Castro is averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

