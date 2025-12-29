No. 18 Arkansas hosts Douglas and James Madison

James Madison Dukes (7-6, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

James Madison Dukes (7-6, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits No. 18 Arkansas after Bradley Douglas scored 27 points in James Madison’s 96-92 overtime loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Razorbacks are 7-0 on their home court. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 1-6 on the road. James Madison is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin McBride averaging 1.8.

Arkansas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games.

McBride is shooting 53.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

