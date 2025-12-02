No. 17 Vanderbilt hosts SMU following Miles’ 25-point performance

SMU Mustangs (8-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Vanderbilt hosts SMU…

SMU Mustangs (8-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Vanderbilt hosts SMU after Duke Miles scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 96-71 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Commodores are 4-0 in home games. Vanderbilt averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mustangs are 1-0 in road games. SMU ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt makes 52.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). SMU scores 18.5 more points per game (92.0) than Vanderbilt gives up (73.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 13.5 points. Miles is shooting 54.2% and averaging 18.8 points.

Kevin Miller is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.