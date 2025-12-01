No. 17 Tennessee faces Syracuse after Ament’s 20-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) at Syracuse Orange (4-3) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -5.5; over/under…

Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) at Syracuse Orange (4-3)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee visits Syracuse after Nate Ament scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 81-76 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Orange are 3-0 on their home court. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Volunteers play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Tennessee has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Syracuse scores 74.9 points, 9.5 more per game than the 65.4 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyan Anthony is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Orange. Donnie Freeman is averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Volunteers. Ament is averaging 17.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

