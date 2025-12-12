No. 17 Ole Miss faces Wofford following McMahon’s 22-point performance

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ole Miss…

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ole Miss takes on Wofford after Cotie McMahon scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 61-60 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 4-0 in home games. Ole Miss is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Terriers have gone 2-3 away from home. Wofford is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Ole Miss’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 15.7 more points per game (70.7) than Ole Miss allows (55.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.8 points. McMahon is shooting 51.6% and averaging 18.7 points.

Gabby Mundy is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Queen Ikhiuwu is averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

