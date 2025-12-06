No. 17 Kentucky hosts Central Michigan following Morgan’s 20-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky hosts…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky hosts Central Michigan after Tonie Morgan scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 64-48 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC scoring 80.5 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Chippewas are 2-3 in road games. Central Michigan is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan scores 14.9 more points per game (63.3) than Kentucky allows (48.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Morgan is averaging 12.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9%.

Madi Morson is shooting 36.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

