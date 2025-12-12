Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) Dallas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech…

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2)

Dallas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech squares off against No. 17 Arkansas in Dallas, Texas.

The Red Raiders are 7-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is second in the Big 12 with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 5.0.

The Razorbacks have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Arkansas is seventh in the SEC scoring 87.6 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Texas Tech averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 19.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7%.

Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 16.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.