No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks meet in Dallas, Texas

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) Dallas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -1.5;…

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2)

Dallas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Arkansas and No. 16 Texas Tech meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Red Raiders have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Texas Tech averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Razorbacks have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Arkansas scores 87.6 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Texas Tech scores 81.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 71.0 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas scores 17.6 more points per game (87.6) than Texas Tech gives up (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is scoring 20.8 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 19.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7%.

Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 16.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.