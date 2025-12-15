No. 16 Texas Tech hosts Northern Colorado after Toppin’s 30-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (9-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-3) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16…

Northern Colorado Bears (9-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-3)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech plays Northern Colorado after JT Toppin scored 30 points in Texas Tech’s 93-86 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Red Raiders have gone 5-0 at home. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by Christian Anderson averaging 7.4.

The Bears are 4-0 on the road. Northern Colorado averages 87.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Texas Tech is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Anderson is averaging 19.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.2%.

Quinn Denker is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 13.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

