No. 16 Louisville visits Cal following Ames’ 21-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (10-2) at California Golden Bears (12-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts No. 16 Louisville after Dai Dai Ames scored 21 points in Cal’s 74-56 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Golden Bears are 11-0 in home games. Cal has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road. Louisville ranks second in the ACC with 19.1 assists per game led by Mikel Brown Jr. averaging 5.1.

Cal averages 83.1 points, 14.9 more per game than the 68.2 Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Pippen is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Bears. Ames is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Conwell is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

