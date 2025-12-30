No. 16 Louisville visits Cal after Ames’ 21-point game

Louisville Cardinals (10-2) at California Golden Bears (12-1) Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under…

Louisville Cardinals (10-2) at California Golden Bears (12-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts No. 16 Louisville after Dai Dai Ames scored 21 points in Cal’s 74-56 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Golden Bears have gone 11-0 in home games. Cal is sixth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road. Louisville ranks 82nd in college basketball averaging 12.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.0% from downtown. Ryan Conwell leads the team averaging 3.7 makes while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

Cal scores 83.1 points, 14.9 more per game than the 68.2 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 24.9 more points per game (91.6) than Cal allows (66.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee Dort is averaging 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sananda Fru is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Conwell is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

