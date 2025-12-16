No. 16 Louisville Cardinals play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on 3-game win streak

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-3) at Louisville Cardinals (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-3) at Louisville Cardinals (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Louisville comes into a matchup against Eastern Kentucky as winners of three consecutive games.

The Cardinals have gone 7-2 at home. Louisville is seventh in the ACC in team defense, allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Colonels have gone 2-1 away from home. Eastern Kentucky is fourth in the ASUN giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Louisville averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky scores 17.7 more points per game (76.0) than Louisville gives up (58.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.1 points for the Cardinals. Laura Ziegler is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Liz Freihofer is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Colonels. Joseana Vaz is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.