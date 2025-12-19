No. 16 Louisville Cardinals and the No. 17 Tennessee Lady Volunteers play in Brooklyn, New York

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (7-2) vs. Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 2-0 ACC) New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (7-2) vs. Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 2-0 ACC)

New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee and No. 16 Louisville square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Cardinals have a 9-3 record in non-conference games. Louisville is 10-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Volunteers have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Tennessee has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisville averages 81.9 points, 23.8 more per game than the 58.1 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Laura Ziegler is shooting 48.8% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nya Robertson is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Volunteers, while averaging 10.8 points. Janiah Barker is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.