No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks play the Davidson Wildcats on 3-game win streak

Davidson Wildcats (8-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-3) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kansas aims to…

Davidson Wildcats (8-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-3)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kansas aims to keep its three-game win streak going when the Jayhawks take on Davidson.

The Jayhawks are 4-1 in home games. Kansas leads the Big 12 with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 6.4.

The Wildcats are 1-0 on the road. Davidson scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Kansas is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson scores 11.7 more points per game (75.2) than Kansas gives up (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Jayhawks. Tre White is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Platteeuw is averaging 5.6 points for the Wildcats. Josh Scovens is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.