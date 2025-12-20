No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide play the Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State Owls (8-3, 0-1 CUSA) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3) Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-3, 0-1 CUSA) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and No. 16 Alabama play at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 8-3 in non-conference play. Alabama scores 94.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Owls are 8-2 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State is fifth in college basketball with 40.7 rebounds per game. Frankquon Sherman paces the Owls with 7.4.

Alabama averages 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is averaging 22.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle is averaging 19.3 points for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 94.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 93.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

