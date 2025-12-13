No. 15 Vanderbilt hosts Central Arkansas after Hunter’s 20-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (4-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -36; over/under…

Central Arkansas Bears (4-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -36; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits No. 15 Vanderbilt after Camren Hunter scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 75-68 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Commodores are 5-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 96.8 points while outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game.

The Bears have gone 0-5 away from home. Central Arkansas is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

Vanderbilt makes 52.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Central Arkansas averages 73.6 points per game, 0.6 more than the 73.0 Vanderbilt allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 13.3 points. Duke Miles is shooting 52.1% and averaging 17.8 points.

Hunter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Ty Robinson is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.