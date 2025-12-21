No. 15 Nebraska takes on North Dakota after Sandfort’s 32-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-9) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-9) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -30.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Nebraska plays North Dakota after Pryce Sandfort scored 32 points in Nebraska’s 83-80 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Cornhuskers are 7-0 in home games. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.5 rebounds. Rienk Mast paces the Cornhuskers with 6.5 boards.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-4 in road games. North Dakota is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Nebraska averages 83.8 points, 7.4 more per game than the 76.4 North Dakota allows. North Dakota scores 6.7 more points per game (75.0) than Nebraska gives up to opponents (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mast is averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Sandfort is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Greyson Uelmen is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 83.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

