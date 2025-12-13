No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats face the Belmont Bruins, aim for 4th straight win

Kentucky Wildcats (10-1) at Belmont Bruins (4-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky seeks to…

Kentucky Wildcats (10-1) at Belmont Bruins (4-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on Belmont.

The Bruins have gone 2-1 in home games. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in road games. Kentucky is 8-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

Belmont makes 37.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (31.0%). Kentucky averages 11.9 more points per game (80.6) than Belmont allows (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is shooting 37.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Asia Boone is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.6 points. Clara Strack is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.