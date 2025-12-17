No. 15 Baylor takes home win streak into matchup with Southern

Southern Jaguars (4-5) at Baylor Bears (10-2) Waco, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor hosts Southern…

Southern Jaguars (4-5) at Baylor Bears (10-2)

Waco, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor hosts Southern trying to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Bears are 7-0 in home games. Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 8.0.

The Jaguars are 2-5 in road games. Southern is eighth in the SWAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by DeMya Porter averaging 2.9.

Baylor averages 75.1 points, 7.3 more per game than the 67.8 Southern gives up. Southern averages 57.1 points per game, 3.0 more than the 54.1 Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 22.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 48.3% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is shooting 57.8% and averaging 9.8 points for the Jaguars. Zaria Hurston is averaging 8.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.