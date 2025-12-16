No. 14 Ole Miss puts home win streak on the line against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-8) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-8) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Ole Miss hosts Mississippi Valley State aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Rebels have gone 6-0 in home games. Ole Miss is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Devilettes have gone 0-7 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is ninth in the SWAC with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jefferson averaging 4.1.

Ole Miss’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 52.6 points per game, equal to what Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Cotie McMahon is shooting 52.4% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

Janiya Jones is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Devilettes, while averaging 6.4 points. Jefferson is averaging 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

