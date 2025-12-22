No. 14 Ole Miss faces No. 24 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (12-1) Cherokee, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan State Spartans (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (12-1)

Cherokee, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan State and No. 14 Ole Miss play at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The Rebels have a 12-1 record in non-conference games. Ole Miss has a 9-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans have a 10-0 record in non-conference games. Michigan State is 9-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 52.3% rate from the field this season, 15.6 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 7.7 points. Cotie McMahon is averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Vanslooten is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Spartans. Kennedy Blair is averaging 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 13.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

