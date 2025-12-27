No. 14 Iowa takes on Penn State, looks for 8th straight home win

Penn State Lady Lions (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4…

Penn State Lady Lions (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa hosts Penn State aiming to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Hawkeyes are 6-0 on their home court. Iowa has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lady Lions have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Iowa scores 82.2 points, 6.5 more per game than the 75.7 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Iowa allows.

The Hawkeyes and Lady Lions square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 9.3 points. Ava Heiden is shooting 63.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Moriah Murray averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Gracie Merkle is averaging 20 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Lady Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

