No. 14 Baylor plays Alabama State, aims for 8th straight home win

Alabama State Lady Hornets (2-5) at Baylor Bears (9-1)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor hosts Alabama State aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Bears are 6-0 on their home court. Baylor averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 23.3 points per game.

The Lady Hornets are 0-4 in road games. Alabama State is second in the SWAC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Baylor makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Alabama State has shot at a 36.7% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 31.5% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott is shooting 45.3% and averaging 23.2 points for the Bears. Bella Fontleroy is averaging 10.9 points.

Shamya Reid is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Hornets, while averaging 7.5 points. Charlese McClendon is averaging 8.4 points.

