No. 14 Baylor hosts Azouri and SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-3, 1-0 Southland) at Baylor Bears (7-1)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits No. 14 Baylor after Lihi Azouri scored 29 points in SE Louisiana’s 76-71 win against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Baylor is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 0-3 in road games. SE Louisiana gives up 77.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.8 points per game.

Baylor is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana scores 11.2 more points per game (64.0) than Baylor gives up (52.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Bella Fontleroy is shooting 38.0% and averaging 10.5 points.

Mari Dangerfield is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 5.8 points. Natali Huff is averaging 10.8 points and 2.4 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

