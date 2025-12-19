No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 8 Houston Cougars square off in Newark, New Jersey

Houston Cougars (10-1) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas plays…

Houston Cougars (10-1) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas plays No. 8 Houston in Newark, New Jersey.

The Razorbacks have a 9-2 record in non-conference games. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have a 10-1 record in non-conference games. Houston is 9-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

Arkansas averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 5.0 more points per game (78.2) than Arkansas allows (73.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Emanuel Sharp is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.2 points. Kingston Flemings is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.