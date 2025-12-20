No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 8 Houston Cougars play in Newark, New Jersey

Houston Cougars (10-1) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under…

Houston Cougars (10-1) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Houston and No. 14 Arkansas square off at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Razorbacks have a 9-2 record in non-conference games. Arkansas averages 89.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game.

The Cougars have a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Houston is 8-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Arkansas makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Houston averages 5.0 more points per game (78.2) than Arkansas gives up (73.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 18.2 points and 6.1 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Emanuel Sharp is averaging 17.2 points for the Cougars. Kingston Flemings is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

