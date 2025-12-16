No. 14 Arkansas faces Queens following Brazile’s 24-point game

Queens Royals (5-6) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is…

Queens Royals (5-6) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas hosts Queens after Trevon Brazile scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 93-86 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Razorbacks are 6-0 in home games. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Royals are 0-5 on the road. Queens leads the ASUN scoring 84.4 points per game while shooting 48.0%.

Arkansas is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.7%.

Nasir Mann is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

