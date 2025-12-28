No. 14 Alabama plays Yale following Sherrell’s 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (11-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama faces…

Yale Bulldogs (11-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama faces Yale after Aiden Sherrell scored 21 points in Alabama’s 92-81 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-1 in home games. Alabama averages 93.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the road. Yale is sixth in the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Samson Aletan averaging 2.7.

Alabama averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 5.4 more points per game (87.3) than Alabama gives up (81.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is shooting 55.1% and averaging 21.9 points for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Townsend is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 93.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

