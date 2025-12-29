No. 14 Alabama hosts Yale after Sherrell’s 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (11-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -16.5;…

Yale Bulldogs (11-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -16.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama faces Yale after Aiden Sherrell scored 21 points in Alabama’s 92-81 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Crimson Tide are 4-1 in home games. Alabama ranks 117th in college basketball averaging 12.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.1% from downtown. Aden Holloway leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the road. Yale has an 8-1 record against teams over .500.

Alabama makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Yale scores 5.4 more points per game (87.3) than Alabama allows (81.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is averaging 21.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Crimson Tide. Holloway is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Townsend is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jordan Brathwaite is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 93.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

