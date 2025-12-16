No. 13 Vanderbilt visits Memphis following Nickel’s 30-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-0) at Memphis Tigers (4-5) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Vanderbilt plays Memphis…

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-0) at Memphis Tigers (4-5)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Vanderbilt plays Memphis after Tyler Nickel scored 30 points in Vanderbilt’s 83-72 win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Tigers are 4-1 on their home court. Memphis gives up 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Commodores are 1-0 on the road. Vanderbilt is ninth in college basketball with 19.9 assists per game led by Frankie Collins averaging 4.9.

Memphis averages 75.7 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 72.9 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 51.6% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is shooting 38.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tigers. Quante Berry is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Nickel averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. Duke Miles is averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.