No. 13 Vanderbilt hosts Henderson and Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (3-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces No. 13 Vanderbilt after Aaliyah Henderson scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 81-73 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Commodores are 6-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is 10-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 0-5 in road games. Texas Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Taliyah Logwood averaging 2.6.

Vanderbilt makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Texas Southern averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justine Pissott is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Mikayla Blakes is shooting 47.4% and averaging 23.8 points over the past 10 games.

Daeja Holmes averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Logwood is averaging 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

