No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers play the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee takes on No. 14 Illinois in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Volunteers have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Tennessee has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Illinois averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Tennessee averages 83.0 points, 12.7 more per game than the 70.3 Illinois allows. Illinois averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 17.1 points.

Kylan Boswell is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 16.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

