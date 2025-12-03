No. 13 Ole Miss hosts Hidalgo and No. 18 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Notre Dame faces No. 13 Ole Miss after Hannah Hidalgo scored 25 points in Notre Dame’s 83-51 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Rebels have gone 3-0 at home. Ole Miss averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fighting Irish play their first true road game after going 5-1 to begin the season. Notre Dame is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ole Miss makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Notre Dame averages 29.7 more points per game (82.8) than Ole Miss allows (53.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Rebels. Debreasha Powe is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Vanessa de Jesus is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 11 points, 3.5 assists and three steals. Hidalgo is averaging 27 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 6.2 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.