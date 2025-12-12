No. 13 Illinois hosts No. 23 Nebraska following Wagler’s 23-point outing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois hosts No. 23 Nebraska after Keaton Wagler scored 23 points in Illinois’ 88-80 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fighting Illini have gone 6-0 in home games. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 88.6 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Cornhuskers play their first true road game after going 10-0 to begin the season. Nebraska is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Illinois scores 88.6 points, 21.5 more per game than the 67.1 Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 13.5 more points per game (83.9) than Illinois gives up (70.4).

The Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Wagler is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6%.

Pryce Sandfort averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Rienk Mast is averaging 18 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.