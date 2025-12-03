No. 12 Alabama takes on Clemson following Philon’s 20-point outing

Clemson Tigers (7-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -11.5;…

Clemson Tigers (7-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -11.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Alabama hosts Clemson after Labaron Philon scored 20 points in Alabama’s 105-72 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Crimson Tide have gone 1-1 in home games. Alabama averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.6.

Alabama averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 85.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the 82.0 Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philon is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 18.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5%.

Welling is averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

