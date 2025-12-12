No. 12 Alabama faces No. 1 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (8-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona and…

Arizona Wildcats (8-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona and No. 12 Alabama square off at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 7-2 in non-conference play. Alabama is third in the SEC with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Allen averaging 6.2.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is 7-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Alabama scores 95.1 points, 28.0 more per game than the 67.1 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 18.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5%.

Koa Peat is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 14.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

