No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats meet in Birmingham, Alabama

Arizona Wildcats (8-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 178.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Alabama takes on No. 1 Arizona at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama ranks 140th in college basketball averaging 12.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.7% from deep. Labaron Philon leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats have an 8-0 record in non-conference play. Arizona is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 88.5 points per game and is shooting 53.0%.

Alabama scores 95.1 points, 28.0 more per game than the 67.1 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 9.3 more points per game (88.5) than Alabama allows to opponents (79.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Philon is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Dell’Orso averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Koa Peat is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

