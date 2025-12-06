No. 11 North Carolina faces Boston University, seeks 6th straight home win

Boston University Terriers (3-5) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (3-5) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 North Carolina will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Tar Heels take on Boston University.

The Tar Heels have gone 3-0 at home. North Carolina is 8-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 2-2 on the road. Boston University gives up 59.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

North Carolina’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 40.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Brooks is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 10.1 points. Indya Nivar is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.6 points.

Anete Adler is averaging 12.3 points and 1.8 blocks for the Terriers. Bella McLaughlin is averaging 7.4 points and 3.4 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

