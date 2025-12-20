No. 11 Louisville rebounds from loss with 94-54 romp over Montana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sananda Fru scored a season-high 18 points to lead five players in double figures as No.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sananda Fru scored a season-high 18 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 11 Louisville beat 94-54 Montana on Saturday.

Just like Tuesday, when they lost 83-62 at No. 20 Tennessee, the Cardinals (10-2) played without star freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr., who sat out with a back injury. While Louisville started slowly against the Grizzlies (6-7), the Cardinals never trailed and eventually pulled away, ending the first half on a 17-0 run to lead 42-20 at halftime.

Fru, a 6-foot-11 forward from Germany, made all seven of his shots in a 14-point first half, which tied his previous season high. The junior finished 9 of 11 and tied a season high with eight rebounds.

Isaac McKneely finished with 16 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers for Louisville, which shot 52.3%. Ryan Conwell added 14, while J’Vonne Hadley scored 13 and Khani Rooths had 10.

Montana entered Saturday as Division I’s 26th-best shooting team (50.5%). However, the Grizzlies shot just 6 for 24 in the first half, missing 10 of their last 11 shots, and they lost for the second straight game.

They shot a season-low 32.1% and were outrebounded 48-25.

Grant Kepley came off the bench to score a season-high 15 for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson added 12.

Montana is off until New Year’s Day, when the Grizzlies open Big Sky Conference play by hosting Northern Arizona.

Louisville plays its first ACC game on the road at California on Dec. 30.

