No. 11 Louisville makes 18 3-pointers to run away from Memphis, 99-73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Conwell had 17 points and reserve Adrian Wooley scored 15 as he and Kasean Pryor alternated making six of Louisville’s seven consecutive 3-pointers during a first-half surge that rocketed the No. 11 Cardinals past Memphis 99-73 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (9-1) converted 18 of 35 attempts from long range, second to their 20 made 3s against NJIT on Nov. 26. Their total included 12 of 22 from deep before halftime, during which Wooley (5 of 8) and Pryor (3 of 3, 11 points) took turns knocking down shots to break the game open.

Hasan Abdul Hakim had 18 points and Dug McDaniel 16 for the Tigers (4-5), who had won four in a row. Memphis missed nine consecutive shots during one first-half drought that opened the door for Louisville to pull away.

Conwell made 5 of 11, including 3 of 7 from deep and consecutive 3s early in the game to put Louisville ahead for good at 11-7. That set the tone for Wooley to make all four attempts from behind the arc in between Pryor’s shots.

Mikel Brown Jr. (16 points) capped a 20-11 run with a 3 that made it 50-30, and the Cardinals eventually led 99-69 with 1:14 remaining.

Louisville made 30 of 54 attempts and 21 of 25 free throws in the first meeting since December 2017 against its onetime rival. Memphis made just 28 of 68 shots, but outscored the Cardinals 40-24 in the paint.

Louisville retired the No. 10 jersey of late Cardinals great Junior Bridgeman in a halftime ceremony that recognized the Cardinals’ 1975 Final Four squad. Bridgeman, 71, who died on March 11, led that squad and is the sixth player to have his jersey retired by the program.

Up next

Louisville: Visits No. 20 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Memphis: Hosts No. 15 Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

