No. 11 Iowa visits No. 10 Iowa State after Crooks’ 30-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-0) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-0)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State hosts No. 11 Iowa after Audi Crooks scored 30 points in Iowa State’s 105-52 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Cyclones have gone 7-0 at home. Iowa State averages 23.8 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Jada Williams with 6.7.

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 in road games. Iowa ranks fourth in college basketball with 21.7 assists per game led by Taylor Stremlow averaging 3.7.

Iowa State averages 95.8 points, 42.1 more per game than the 53.7 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Jackson is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 6.2 points. Crooks is shooting 73.6% and averaging 27.6 points.

Taylor McCabe averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Ava Heiden is averaging 16.1 points and 9.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.